New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. He said that 90 per cent of AAP workers are paid employees, who are getting Rs 600 a day.

He said that as per his calculations, AAP is likely to spend nearly five crores in cash in the New Delhi assembly constituency alone on paid employees while the expenditure will reach Rs 300 crore for the entire Delhi.

"AAP party workers are not working on the ground. 90% are paid employees. I have seen at many places - they (AAP) party workers are being paid 600 per day. I have calculated that just in the New Delhi constituency, around five crores in cash is likely to be spent (on such people). Where is it coming from?" Dikshit, who is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, told ANI.

He further said that Congress will approach the election commission to raise this issue.

"In the entire Delhi - the expenditure goes up to Rs 300 crore (in cash). We have a friend who was putting up posters. He was told by the paid employees that there were 12 people in one booth and they were getting Rs 600 a day. We have 120-125 booths (in New Delhi) and if you multiply the number by 600. The scale goes up when you do it (the calculation) for the entire Delhi. I am telling what we have seen on the ground. There is no need to look for the money of liquor scam. We will go to the election commission for this," Dikshit added.

The Congress candidate said that his party was prepared for the elections and will keep raising the issues against the AAP government.

"Congress is prepared for the elections. We are putting forth our vision for Delhi before the people. The issues which are there will remain and we will keep questioning the current Delhi government," Dikshit added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the ruling AAP and BJP in the centre, saying that her party was not a "jumla" party and worked for the needy. She said that Congress has worked towards women's issues and has always given priority to them, especially in states where they have been elected to power.

"Congress is not a jumla party, but a party for the needy. Wherever we have formed the government, we have always focused on working towards women's issues. Sheila Dikshit introduced schemes (for women) with the word 'ladli'. She announced financial assistance through various social security schemes for newborn girl child, senior citizen, differently abled women," Singh said in a presser at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office in the national capital.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed concerns over the intense battle between AAP and Congress ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, implying that it would benefit the BJP. He said that the fight should be against the BJP in the national capital and the country.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a press conference today to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections in Delhi, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP secured merely eight seats. Congress had won zero seats. (ANI)

