Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 (ANI): Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated Kolkata's Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal in Ashok Nagar on Sunday.

Expressing happiness in getting the opportunity to take part in the city's festivities, Singh hoped for the blessings of Maa Durga to reach everyone.

"Firstly, I want to thank Maa Durga for the opportunity to come here. I receive a lot of love whenever I come to Kolkata. I pray Maa Durga showers her blessings on everyone and everyone stays happy and healthy," the AAP MP told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, a large number of devotees gathered in Kolkata for a holy dip in Ganga. They offered prayers to their forefathers and for departed family members on this Amavasya, marking the solemn ritual with devotion.

Every year, a large number of devotees take a holy dip in various rivers across the country and perform 'Pind Daan' on the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Meanwhile today, on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, devotees across the country throned to temples to mark the beginning of the nine-day festival, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

During Sharadiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

A vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, Sharadiya Navaratri celebrates the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

