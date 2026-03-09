New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the House's listed business to discuss the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia on India's energy security, economy, trade and Indian expatriates.

The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on March 9 (Monday).

In the notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh described the situation in West Asia as an "extremely important and sensitive issue," warning that escalating tensions in the region could have serious consequences for India.

He noted that missile attacks and maritime security threats around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz have created instability in one of the world's most crucial energy corridors.

The MP pointed out that India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, with a significant share coming from West Asian countries. A large portion of India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports also transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in these routes, he said, could severely impact India's energy security and fuel supply chain, while rising crude prices may increase inflation and affect sectors ranging from agriculture and fertilisers to manufacturing.

Singh also highlighted the recent increase in the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 60, noting that in Delhi the price has risen from Rs 853 to Rs 913, effective March 7.

He added that global crude prices have already crossed 90 dollar per barrel due to tensions linked to Iran, which could further push domestic fuel prices upward.

The AAP leader further cautioned that the conflict could affect India's trade ties with West Asia, an important export destination for pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, textiles and engineering goods. Disruptions in shipping routes, he said, may increase insurance premiums for cargo vessels and extend delivery timelines.

Raising concerns about Indian nationals in the Gulf region, Singh noted that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries and contribute significantly to India's economy through remittances.

According to the notice, around 19 per cent of India's remittances come from the United Arab Emirates and about 11 per cent from Saudi Arabia. Any escalation in the conflict could threaten their safety and livelihoods, he said.

Singh also warned that geopolitical instability could affect major connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the development of Chabahar Port, all of which are crucial to India's long-term trade and strategic interests.

Citing the seriousness of the issue, the MP urged the Chair to allow an immediate discussion in the House under Rule 267 by suspending all other business so that Parliament can deliberate on the national implications of the crisis. (ANI)

