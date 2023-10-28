New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Two days after releasing its first list, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Manish Sharma from Bikaner West, Jhabar Singh Khichhar from Sikar, Vishvender Singh from Ramgarh, Mukesh Bhupremi from Sawai Madhopur and Rohit Joshi from Jodhpur.

Puran Mal Khatik will contest from Shahpura, Rameshwar Prasad Jand from Bassi (ST), and Archit Gupta from Civil Lines.

Earlier in the day, Congress released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The party has fielded Shoba Rani Kushwah from Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Heera lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) and Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, among others, according to the third list declared by the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan.

The party declared 83 candidates in the second list which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber constituency.

The BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan.

Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. BJP won 73 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states which will go to the polls next month. (ANI)

