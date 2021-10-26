New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Alleging that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of dengue, the AAP on Tuesday said it will start a "massive" fogging drive in Delhi and take all other "possible measures" to check the breeding of mosquitoes.

The party will start its fogging drive on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference.

All AAP workers including party's councillors and 62 MLAs will "collectively" work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of Delhi, he added.

Bharadwaj also invited all the resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, market associations, and other organisations to support the AAP's fogging drive, and also appealed to the people to take part in the initiative.

Hitting back, the BJP dubbed the AAP's anti-dengue drive "totally farce" and alleged that the AAP leaders are playing politics by trying to "sensationalise" the issue of dengue in Delhi to malign the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

"After looting the hard earned money of the people of Delhi for 15 long years, the BJP is now mercilessly conspiring against their lives. It has not taken a single step to keep dengue in check. Fogging has been done by the BJP-ruled MCDs in only 5-7 per cent area of Delhi. Anti-malaria inspectors have not even gone to the ground yet," the AAP leader alleged .

"We have decided to take charge of public health. Starting tomorrow, October 27, we will commence a Mega Fogging drive to cover every nook and corner of Delhi. Checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers," he added.

The party decided to start a fogging drive across Delhi in an emergency meeting held on Monday to deliberate on the current state of affairs with spread of dengue in Delhi. The meeting was attended by AAP councillors and party's district in-charges among others, Bharadwaj said.

Reacting to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "It is really shocking to see the Aam Aadmi Party stooping down to the lowest level of playing politics on the sensitive dengue issue to politically malign BJP ruled civic bodies and in the process, even denying credit to municipal health, sanitation and DBC (domestic breeding checker) workers."

He asserted that the spread of dengue and malaria in Delhi "is well under control" due to the hard work of municipal staff.

"But ,sadly just to play politics Aam Aadmi Party leaders including MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj are repeatedly talking on it to create fear amongst people," he charged.

Kapoor said the AAP leaders are "frustrated" to see the "good response" to Delhi BJP's 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra'.

"Jhuggi (slum) dwellers are speaking out against water and power mafias' exploitation apart from the lack of ration cards and health services. Jhuggi Samman Yatra has shown that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed jhuggi dwellers whom the AAP considers its vote Bank, and to cover up the expose, the AAP leaders are trying to sensationlizs the dengue issue," he said.

The BJP leaders said that the AAP's anti-dengue drive is "totally farce", asking how will they carry it out without involvement of trained staff.

