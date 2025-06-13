New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's untimely demise in tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, he said, "The death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani Ji in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely unfortunate. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss."

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: At Least 5 MBBS Students, 1 PG Resident Doctor, Wife of Superspecialist Dead; 60 Injured After Plane Crashes Into BJ Medical College Complex.

"My deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible accident. The whole country is with you in this hour of grief," he added.

Apart from this, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders mourned the death of Vijay Rupani. In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Vijay Rupani will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the development and welfare of his state.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: 265 Bodies Brought to Civil Hospital Following Horrific Crash of London-Bound Flight AI171, Says Police Official.

"Deeply pained by the tragic demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ji in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. He will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the development & welfare of his state. Condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight.

"We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation, and probe why this incident happened. We still have to find out the numbers. Very sad to know that (BJP leader) Vijay Rupani was also there, as were other nationals. I am totally shaken by the tragic and horrific incident. I am still in a state of shock," the Civil Aviation Minister said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Calling the death of Vijay Rupani "heart-wrenching", BJP MP Sambit Patra emphasised that Rupani's departure is an irreparable loss for the entire Indian Politics.

"The news of the tragic demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and senior member of the BJP family, Vijay Rupani ji, in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. His departure is an irreparable loss not only for Gujarat but for the entire Indian politics. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family and supporters in this difficult time. Om Shanti," Patra wrote on X.

Vijay Rupani was a two-time Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. He was currently holding the position of the BJP's person in-charge of Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)