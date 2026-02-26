India National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Cricket fans are bracing for a high-stakes encounter as India takes on Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The India vs Zimbabwe match will be played under the lights at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With both teams seeking to keep their semi-final hopes alive, this Group 1 clash is an absolute must-win for the hosts and the visiting African side. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Chennai.

Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

Supporters looking to follow the action live have multiple official avenues. In India, the match will be broadcast live on television via the Star Sports Network, offering comprehensive coverage and commentary in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, viewers using the DD Free Dish platform can tune in to DD Sports for a free telecast of the game.

For digital viewers, the exclusive live streaming rights belong to JioHotstar. Fans can stream the match live through the JioHotstar application and website. Viewers are strongly encouraged to use these official platforms for a secure, high-definition broadcast and to avoid the risks associated with unofficial streaming links.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture India vs Zimbabwe Stage Super 8 (Group 1), ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Thursday, 26 February 2026 Start Time 19:00 IST (Toss at 18:30 IST) Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai TV Telecast Star Sports Network & DD Sports (DD Free Dish) Live Stream JioHotstar

India vs Zimbabwe Match Preview

Defending champions India enter the contest under immense pressure following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening Super 8 match. Suryakumar Yadav’s team struggled to find their rhythm in Ahmedabad, making a victory against Zimbabwe essential to repair their heavily dented net run rate and remain in the tournament.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, are also desperate for a positive result. Despite impressing in the earlier group stages by upsetting teams like Australia and Sri Lanka, they suffered a massive 107-run loss to the West Indies in their first Super 8 game. Both squads will view the traditionally spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk as an opportunity to rebuild their momentum

