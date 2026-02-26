As Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix, leading lady Yerin Ha has revealed the physical toll of filming the series' signature intimate sequences. During an appearance on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday, February 25, the actress shared that a marathon seven-hour shoot in a bathtub alongside co-star Luke Thompson resulted in a painful case of folliculitis and systemic hives. ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix: Recap of Story So Far, Key Moments To Know.

Yerin Ha Gets Hives After Filming

Ha, 28, who joins the cast this season as Sophie Baek, explained that the skin condition was caused by a combination of prolonged water exposure and the technical requirements of "intimacy wear." To ensure the adhesive tape for her modesty garments remained secure, she was advised to apply baby powder to her skin a decision that backfired during the extended filming session. "There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape," Ha told hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby. "And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream."

Luke Thompson on 7-Hour Bath Scene

Luke Thompson, 37, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, noted that the pair were submerged in the water for seven hours to capture the sequence. While Thompson did not experience a reaction, Ha jokingly attributed the flare-up to her own skin's reactivity, stating, "I'm a sensitive gal."

‘Bridgerton’ Duo Sick After Scene

This is not the first health hurdle the duo has faced while filming the "Benophie" romance. The actors previously shared that they both fell ill following a high-stakes scene on a staircase a moment they believe was a physical manifestation of their "first day" jitters and the pressure of leading the global franchise. "What we actually did is we both got ill," Thompson told E! News earlier this year. Ha added that being sick "tells us we were very mentally a little bit weak, a little bit nervous, my immune system was down." Despite the physical discomfort, both actors emphasised that the intimacy in Bridgerton serves a narrative purpose rather than being "tokenistic." Thompson described the bathtub scene in particular as a moment of role-reversal and care, where Benedict pampers Sophie, who has spent her life as a servant.

'Bridgerton' Part 2 Out Now

The revelation comes just as fans dive into the final four episodes of the season. Following the Part 1 premiere in late January, the concluding chapter of Benedict and Sophie's "Cinderella" story is now available for streaming.

Part 1 (Episodes 1-4): Released January 29, 2026

Part 2 (Episodes 5-8): Released February 26, 2026

The season has been praised for its "poetic" approach to intimacy and its exploration of class dynamics, even as its stars navigate the very real, and often unglamorous, realities of the production process.

