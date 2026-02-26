Mumbai, February 26: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, appeared in matching leather jackets at a major military parade on Thursday, February 25, marking the conclusion of the 9th Workers' Party Congress. The coordinated appearance, widely publicised by state media on Thursday, has intensified international speculation that the young girl is being systematically groomed as the next heir to the reclusive nation’s leadership.

Standing side-by-side to oversee a massive military procession at Kim Il Sung Square, the duo was joined by Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, who wore a similar ensemble. The display of familial unity underscores the regime's focus on the "Paektu bloodline", the dynastic lineage that has ruled North Korea since its founding. Kim Jong Un Family Tree Details As His Daughter Kim Ju Ae Faces ‘Strong Resistance’ From Aunt Kim Yo Jong.

Matching Outfits of Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae - Symbolism Beyond Fashion

Political analysts suggest that the choice of attire is a calculated move rather than a mere family preference. The dark leather jacket has become a signature look for Kim Jong Un during high-profile military and security events, symbolising his role as the guarantor of the nation’s defense. "In North Korea's political symbolism, that look carries weight," said analyst Lim Eul-chul. "When that same symbolic attire is put on his young daughter, it's tied to the image of the leader as the ultimate guarantor of national security. It is difficult to view this as accidental."

Elevated Protocol and 'Successor-Designate' Status of Kim Ju Ae

During the parade, Ju Ae was seen walking at red carpet alongside her father, receiving salutes from the military’s top brass - a level of protocol usually reserved for the Supreme Leader. Earlier this month, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) updated its assessment, stating that Ju Ae has effectively entered a "successor-designate stage." Recent intelligence reports even suggest the teenager may be involved in overseeing missile programs, effectively serving as a "missile general director" by receiving reports from senior commanders. While she lacks an official party title, experts believe these appearances serve to build a public narrative that prepares the country for its first female leader.

Kim Ju Ae's Life in the Spotlight

Ju Ae was first introduced to the global stage in 2022 during an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch. Since then, she has become a near-permanent fixture at her father's side, often outshining other high-ranking officials, including Kim's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong. While Pyongyang has never confirmed her exact age - believed to be around 13 - she has drawn attention for her affinity for luxury fashion, occasionally appearing in Gucci sunglasses and Cartier timepieces, contrasting sharply with the country's broader economic struggles. Is Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae the Next North Korean Leader? South Korea Spy Agency Signals Succession Plan.

Uncertainty Continues Over Official Titles for Kim Ju Ae

Despite her prominent role at the parade marking the end of the 9th Workers' Party Congress, no formal announcement was made regarding an official title or rank for Ju Ae. Experts note that she may still be considered too young for a formal administrative role, even if her position as heir apparent is increasingly clear. The shift in her public image continues to be monitored closely by international observers as a barometer for the future of North Korean leadership and regional stability.

