Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram are the South African openers. And it is Matthew Forde who opens the bowling for West Indies. 11 runs from the first over with Markram hitting a boundary on the very first ball.
Excellent finish this for West Indies. All credit goes to Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd's 89-run stand for the eighth wicket. Holder was dismissed for 49 while Shepherd finished unbeaten on 52 off 37 balls. West Indies bowlers will feel they are in the game now. Do join us back for South Africa's chase.
Excellent comeback this by West Indies, all thanks to Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd's partnership which is worth 80 currently. South Africa have been clueless against these two batters.
Five overs to go now and West Indies will be hoping that Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd continue their partnership and up the ante as well. It is worth 35 now.
OUT! West Indies in all sorts of trouble. Seven down now as Matthew Forde is caught at deep square leg. M Forde c Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch 11(9)
OUT! One more bites the dust. Rovman Powel is caught at cover. Lungi Ngidi picks his third wicket. West Indies in all sorts of trouble. R Powell c Dewald Brevis b Lungi Ngidi 9(11)
OUT! Corbin Bosch strikes in his first over as well! West Indies have lost half the side. Sherfane Rutherford gets a top edge and the ball goes straight high in the air, wicketkeeper settles underneath it and takes the catch. S Rutherford c Quinton de Kock b Corbin Bosch 12(10)
End of Powerplay overs and South Africa have picked four wickets after giving away 17 runs in the first over. Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell are in with a huge task here as West Indies eye some repair work. The only positive for West Indies is their run rate, it is 8.67 at the moment despite having lost four quick wickets.
OUT! Another wicket in this over! Two in one over for Lungi Ngidi as well. Roston Chase chops one back onto the stumps and is bowled. No feet movement on that occasion. Roston Chase b Lungi Ngidi 2(2)
OUT! Now Lungi Ngidi strikes! And that too in his first over. Brandon King edges one to the wicket-keeper and all of a sudden Windies are three down. That one was angling into the right-hander and he gets an edge. B King c Quinton de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 21(11)
West Indies National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: The Super 8 clash between the West Indies and South Africa today, 26 February, at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a high-stakes battle for Group 1 supremacy. Both teams entered this fixture with a perfect record in the tournament, having dominated their respective Super 8 openers. The West Indies currently sit at the top of the table following a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe, while South Africa remain close behind after a convincing 76-run defeat of India at this same venue last week. West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Tactically, the match presents a fascinating contrast between the West Indies' explosive batting depth and South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack. The Caribbean side will lean on the power-hitting of Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell to set a daunting total, whereas the Proteas will rely on their familiarity with Ahmedabad's "red soil" pitch, which has favoured their pace battery of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi. As this is an afternoon fixture, the intense Gujarat heat is expected to be a significant factor, testing the fitness of both squads while likely eliminating dew as a tactical consideration for the toss. You can check West Indies National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Scorecard here.
The outcome of this game also carries heavy implications for the defending champions, India, who are watching from Chennai. An Indian semi-final berth becomes significantly more straightforward if South Africa win today, as it would leave a clear path for India to qualify by winning their remaining matches. However, a West Indies victory would likely create a complex three-way tie-break scenario involving Net Run Rate, a metric where India currently trails significantly.
South Africa National Cricket Team Players
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith.
West Indies National Cricket Team Players
Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles.