India National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Defending champions India are preparing for a virtual knockout clash against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage today. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Following a heavy defeat in their opening Group 1 fixture, Suryakumar Yadav's men must secure a decisive victory under the lights at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to keep their semi-final aspirations alive. India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

India’s campaign hit a major roadblock when they suffered a bruising 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in Ahmedabad, significantly damaging their net run rate, which currently sits at -3.800. The hosts enter tonight's contest knowing that any further slip-ups could effectively end their tournament.

Similarly, Zimbabwe find themselves fighting for survival after a massive 107-run loss to the West Indies. However, Sikandar Raza’s side has already proven they are a formidable force, having previously stunned heavyweights like Australia and Sri Lanka during the group phases. Both camps view tonight's fixture as an absolute must-win to resurrect their tournament hopes. Is India vs Zimbabwe Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Available on DD Sports?.

Squads

India National Cricket Team : Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran