India wins by 72 runs and remains alive in the competition. One has to feel for Brian Bennett, who remained unbeaten on 97, hitting bowlers for boundaries at will. Arshdeep Singh starred for India, claiming three wickets. India's batting came to the party tonight, with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya scoring fifties, while others scored quick-fire 30s and 40s.
OUT Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack and breaks the 72-run stand, dismissing Sikandar Raza. Raza went for the big hit over covers, but failed to get any elevation.
Brian Bennett is ensuring that the opener is making his mark at the grandest stage. Bennett reached his fifty in 34 balls, while taking on spinners and pacers. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza becomes the second player to reach a 3000 runs and 100 wickets double in T20Is. Both batters have added 50 runs for the third wicket.
Zimbabwe's innings has been held up by Brian Bennett, who has scored 45 out of 77. Dion Myers fell for a nine-ball 6 to Varun Chakaravarthy, who, despite picking a wicket, is having an ordinary game, getting looted for runs. Sikandar Raza will look to take the game deep along with Bennett.
Axar Patel managed to provide India a breakthrough, dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani for a 20-ball 20. However, Brian Bennett is making his bat do the talking, scoring 43 off 28.
This is a steady start for Zimbabwe, with both openers playing cautiously. Brian Bennett have been the aggressor, while Tadiwanashe Marumani has been going almost run-a-ball. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have so far failed to create chances with the ball.
It is important for India to pick early wickets and restrict Zimbabwe to as low as possible in the powerplay, with spinners expected to rule the roost in the middle phase. Brian Bennett will look to continue his good form here as well, while Tadiwanashe Marumani would play the role of the aggressor.
A brilliant last over sees India miss out on the all-time total record in the T20 WC; however, the Men in Blue finish at an imposing 256 for 4, thanks to cameos from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. Pandya slammed his fifty from 23-balls, while Varma remained unbeaten on 44 off 16.
India are in an ideal position to finish with a big flourish, with set-batters Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in the middle. The duo will hope to stay till the end of the innings, and make their starts into big scores.
As is the case this tournament, India have collapsed in the middle and final phase of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav, trying to up the ante, fell for 33 off 13. Richard Ngarava claims Yadav's wickets thanks to a change of angle. Tilakr Varma joins Hardik Pandya in the middle.
India National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Defending champions India are preparing for a virtual knockout clash against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage today. Following a heavy defeat in their opening Group 1 fixture, Suryakumar Yadav's men must secure a decisive victory under the lights at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to keep their semi-final aspirations alive.
India’s campaign hit a major roadblock when they suffered a bruising 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in Ahmedabad, significantly damaging their net run rate, which currently sits at -3.800. The hosts enter tonight's contest knowing that any further slip-ups could effectively end their tournament.
Similarly, Zimbabwe find themselves fighting for survival after a massive 107-run loss to the West Indies. However, Sikandar Raza's side has already proven they are a formidable force, having previously stunned heavyweights like Australia and Sri Lanka during the group phases. Both camps view tonight's fixture as an absolute must-win to resurrect their tournament hopes.
Squads
India National Cricket Team : Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran