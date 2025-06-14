Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) The lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik on Saturday announced withdrawal of his support to the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The withdrawal of support by Malik will have no impact on the government as the National Confernce-Congress alliance has a majority on its own.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

The NC has 42 MLAs and the Congress six in the 90-seat assembly and the government also enjoys the support of five independent MLAs.

“I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” the AAP legislator wrote on X.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Go Fully Digital by July Under NeVA; Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stone for E-Vidhan Project (See Pics).

Malik scripted history by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana from Doda assembly constituency by 4,538 votes in last year's assembly polls, making him AAP's first and only winning candidate from J-K.

He was appointed as the state president of AAP on March 21 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)