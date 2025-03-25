New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and head of the Delhi unit Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the recent budget, calling it "completely against the poor" due to significant reductions in healthcare funding.

He highlighted that those hospitals providing free treatment, medicines, and diagnostic tests through mohalla clinics would be impacted by the Rs1,885 crore cut in the health department's budget.

Bharadwaj questioned Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on what aspects of the health sector would face reductions.

"This budget has come completely against the poor. In those hospitals where poor people used to get free treatment, they used to get free medicine. Free tests were conducted in mohalla clinics. The budget of that health department has been reduced by Rs1,885 crore. I want to know from Rekha Gupta what things are you cutting down on in the health department," he said.

He also pointed out that the BJP had previously advocated for the completion of 15,000 new hospital beds under the Arvind Kejriwal government, with most facilities being 80 to 90 percent complete.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party repeatedly said that the 15,000 new hospital beds planned under the Arvind Kejriwal government should be completed at the earliest. Almost all those beds are 80 to 90 percent complete, meaning that this year, those hospitals had to be completed. Delhi was supposed to get 15,000 more beds. So, when 15,000 more beds were to be added, the health budget should have been increased, The Bharatiya Janata Party government should clarify whether they want to complete those or not. The LG, who previously called them 'ruins of concrete,'--does the Bharatiya Janata Party now want to them that?" he said.

Bharadwaj challenged the BJP to clarify whether they intend to complete the construction or abandon the project altogether. He further raised concerns over the shortage of doctors, specialists, and nurses, stating that it is the responsibility of the central government to fill these vacancies, as mandated by a Delhi High Court order.

Additionally, Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led government of attempting to introduce fees in Delhi government hospitals under the guise of Ayushman Bharat.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party should address the issue of the shortage of doctors. The central government is responsible for recruiting doctors, specialists, and nurses, and this is not my directive--it is an order of the Delhi High Court," he said.

"I believe free treatment in Delhi government hospitals is being replaced by fees under the name of Ayushman Bharat. That is why this budget has been reduced--otherwise, you simply cannot justify cutting the health budget," he further added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital. She stated that this year, the Delhi government's Budget is Rs. 1 lakh crores. Calling the Budget "historic," the Chief Minister said that this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi. (ANI)

