Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Police provided logistical support to a Kolkata Police team which arrested one Rajaram Rege from Mahim on Monday morning for purportedly conducting recce around the residence and offices of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

"Action was taken by Kolkata Police. The concerned person was taken into custody from Mahim (west). Local police provided the required logistical support to the police team," a Mumbai Police official said refusing to elaborate.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2024: Leading Ophthalmologist Dr G Natchiar Conferred Padma Vibhushan.

Earlier, a Kolkata Police officer said the Special Task Force and the detective department arrested Rajaram Rege from Mumbai for purportedly conducting recce around the residence and offices of Abhishek Banerjee. Rege had met Mumbai terror prime accused David Headley earlier, apart from others, the officer had said in Kolkata.

He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Also Read | Kerala: POCSO Court Sentences Man To Triple-Life Imprisonment for Raping Nine-Year-Old Daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)