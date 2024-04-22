Chennai, April 22: Leading ophthalmologist and one of the founders of Aravind Eye Care system, Dr. G. Natchiar has been conferred the Padma Shri, award, the fourth highest civilian award of India. She is presently the Director Emeritus of Aravind Eye Care hospitals, a leading eye hospital chain of South India. Padma Awards 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Confers Padma Vibhushan to Tejas Madhusudan Patel and Manohar Krishana Dole in Field of Medicine (Watch Videos)

She has been empowering young women from rural backgrounds to be world class eye care professionals for the past forty years. She had initiated and implemented a rigorous process to audit the quality, service, performance and academic development of the Aravind Eye hospitals. M Venkaiah Naidu Gets Padma Vibhushan 2024 Award: President Droupadi Murmu Confers Prestigious Award to Former Vice President in Field of Public Affairs (Watch Video

Dr Natchiar has also headed the community outreach programme of the Aravind group. Post retirement she is mainly into farming and has developed an organic farm, ‘ Aurofarm’ which was conferred organic status by the Tamil Nadu government .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).