Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has started writing letters to deprived job-card holders who went to Delhi during the MGNREGA protest, sources from the party said.

Banerjee had promised that in two months' time, if the Centre does not clear the dues, he will make sure that the job-card holders will be provided assistance by him.

In the letter to MGNREGA workers, who are deprived of their payment, Banerjee wrote about the protest and the struggle they have been facing.

Abhishek Banerjee, as promised, also provided financial assistance to them from his end and highlighted that the protest will continue on a bigger scale in the coming days, sources from the TMC said.

On October 3 and 4, the Trinamool Congress staged a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the release of funds by the Centre. The protest saw participation from around 4,000 MGNREGA cardholders who were brought to Delhi by the party on buses from West Bengal.

The party also staged a march to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to protest against the Centre over MGNREGA dues. The protest ended after West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose assured a Trinamool Congress delegation that he would take up the issue. (ANI)

