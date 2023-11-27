New Delhi, November 27: At least 16 flights were diverted from Delhi after operations were impacted at the capital's airport because of heavy rain and lightning. According to airport sources, due to bad weather in Delhi, 16 flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar. "10 flights have been diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, one to Ahmedabad and two to Amritsar between 1800hrs-2000hrs," said the source. Delhi Rains: Delhiites Witness Sudden Weather Shift as Light Rainfall Graces the Capital (Watch Video)

Earlier, Vistara Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) was diverted to Lucknow (LKO) and another flight UK742 from Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) was diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather and air traffic congestion at Delhi airport. Delhi Rains: Light Rain Lashes Several Parts of the Delhi-NCR (Watch Video)

IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi 6E2327 was delayed by more than 50 minutes and was later diverted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)