The Mumbai Police arrested a man identified Ram Gonte and sent him to police custody for allegedly attacking a cop with a knife. As per reports, Gonte, a vegetable vendor was asked not to urinate on the streets in Kandivali by constable Uday Kadam. Reportedly, the constable sustained injuries in his hands but is out of danger. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

A vegetable vendor Ram Gonte arrested & sent to Police custody for attacking with knife a Police constable Uday Kadam after the latter told him to not urinate on street in Kandivali. The constable sustained injuries in his hands but is out of danger. FIR registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

