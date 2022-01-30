Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 30 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Saturday held protests outside Dr Radhakrishnan Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur over the REET paper leak matter.

"Why are they not giving another exam date if they agree to the paper leak? We demand a CBI inquiry," said a protestor.

Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan government dismissed Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dharmpal Jarauli for "failing to discharge his duties"

Rajasthan government also suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the same paper leak case for the REET examination 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje said, "Fairness, transparency and purity of examinations should be beyond every doubt."

"Therefore it is very worrying that the investigating agencies have brought the education complex itself under suspicion in the REET paper leak case. The criminal corruption exposed in the examination is shocking," said Raje in her tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)

Earlier in September, the gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) that was held on September 26.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

Several people have been arrested by the police so far for their involvement in cheating in the REET exam. (ANI)

