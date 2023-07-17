New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday staged a protest here over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit teenager in Rajashtan and slammed the "deteriorating" law and order in the Congress-led state.

The ABVP held a protest outside the Bikaner House and several of its members were detained by police, alleged ABVP.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Assaults Female Toll Plaza Staff for Asking for Payment in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

There was no immediate reaction from the police on the detention.

"Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested outside Bikaner House in Delhi against increasing incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan. Demanding strict action against the accused in the Jodhpur gangrape case, the students condemned the Gehlot government's failure to stop the crime," ABVP Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri said.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Go 'Missing' Since Past 24 Hours From Their Home in Greater Noida.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl who had eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of him in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The three accused, who thrashed the victim's boyfriend before taking turns to rape the girl, were arrested hours after the incident, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)