New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus over the sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ABVP Vice President Manish Chaudhary strongly criticised Left-affiliated student groups, accusing them of repeatedly making violent and provocative remarks, and said such statements were unacceptable and against democratic values.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chaudhary said, "They are committing these ill acts again and again like an unbridled horse... When they talk about digging graves, are they talking about digging the grave of the people's mandate given to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah?... Such violent talk is absolutely unacceptable... The basic structure of the Leftist ecosystem is based on violence... The representatives of the Leftist ecosystem in JNU are talking about promoting this very violence".

ABVP JNU Secretary Praveen Piyush said that the effigy-burning protest organised by the ABVP was aimed at opposing what he called anti-national elements who, according to him, are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University and creating unrest on the campus.

"Today, an effigy is being burned, which ABVP JNU is organising. This effigy burning is of those anti-national elements who are defaming this JNU campus across the country and spreading anarchy... Are they talking about the mass killings that their ancestors committed in China at Tiananmen Square, or what happened in Russia, or the killings that are happening in Bangladesh? Do they want to do the same in India?... We want to send the message that JNU is a temple of learning, not someone's political laboratory," he said.

The controversy began when JNU students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

A day earlier, a police complaint was filed against the recent sloganeering. (ANI)

