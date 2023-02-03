Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) A seven-member academic delegation from Australia's Monash University on Friday visited the Indian Institute of Management here, an official said.

The premier institutes discussed collaborative engagements, including student and faculty exchange, joint research, academic activities and strategic partnership, he said.

The discussions were fruitful and ended on a positive note, the official added.

Welcoming the delegation virtually from Spain where he is currently on a tour, Director, IIM Jammu, B S Sahay said the institution is looking forward to collaborating with Monash University.

“This will be a vital part of IIM Jammu's international endeavours and helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student exchange, faculty exchange, technology transfer, and research programs,” he said.

He said the coming together of both Institutes is sure to open new avenues and meaningful outcomes in the interest of all the stakeholders.

Professor of Management, Monash University, Amrik Sohal said, "Collaboration with IIM Jammu will help us to develop our competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programs, long-range planning, and Institutional development."

"The collaboration will give a leading edge to the research output of Monash University. We are looking forward to fruitful outcomes in the interest of both the institutes,” he added.

