Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across party lines and members of the Rajput community attended the diamond jubilee celebration of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh here on Wednesday .

Clad in saffron attire, around three lakh people attended the event at the Bhawani Niketan ground, as per the organisers.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan ministers Pratap Singh, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, several MLAs and other public representatives participated in the function.

The organisation was formed on December 22, 1946.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, food and civil supplies minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, said the 'Kshatra (Kshatriya) Dharm' does not teach discrimination.

He urged the gathering to support those politicians who worked for the community and asked them to hold their leaders accountable for a better governance.

“If Pratap Singh makes a mistake, challenge him and do the same for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat…that will help us improve,” he said.

Shekhawat, who chose to refrain from making political remarks, called upon people to inculcate and pass on the cultural values to the newer generation.

Deputy leader of opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore asked the people from the community to revive cultural values and systems, such as the concept of joint family and look after heritage properties that lack care, especially in villages.

