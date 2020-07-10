Barmer (Rajasthan), Jul 10 (PTI) An accused who is wanted in a 38-year-old dacoity and murder case was arrested on Friday by a team of Gujarat police, officials said.

The accused Shaktidan Singh (66) was arrested by Gujarat police today in Bijawala village falling under Gadra Road police station. He was wanted in a 38-year-old dacoity and murder case, Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

The SP said the accused had committed a dacoity and murder in Iqbalgarh area in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in 1982. In the firing, two people including a policemen were killed.

Singh was a notorious dacoit in the 1980s and 40 cases are registered against him in his home state here in Rajasthan.

The accused had earlier surrendered in 1989 and presently there is no pending case against him in Rajasthan, the officer said.

A team of Gujarat police today arrested him.

