Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) The assailant, who shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, said an over ground worker (OGW) has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Terrorists on Saturday evening shot dead off-duty CRPF personnel Mukhtar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested," the IGP said in a tweet.

Kumar said the crime was committed on the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

A case has been registered, the IGP Kashmir said.

