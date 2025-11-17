Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday asserted that all the accused in the November 10 Red Fort blast in the National Capital would not be spared. The attack, in which 12 people lost their lives, was later termed a "terror incident" by the government.

The Union Minister noted that (terror) modules are being busted and hailed the security forces for recovering the incriminating materials after arresting the terrorists.

Singh told reporters here, "Six people have been arrested, and the investigation is going on, and all the accused will not be spared. Our government will expose the accused at all levels... We cannot comment on when or how this RDX was brought it. It could be here for years. Investigation is underway. Modules are being busted. Drugs are being recovered... It is the success of our agencies that incriminating materials in such large quantities were seized and terrorists were arrested."

A team from the Faridabad Crime Branch brought a young man to Al-Falah University on Sunday as part of ongoing verification exercises linked to the Faridabad terror module.

Investigations into the case are still underway.

Earlier, Intelligence agencies uncovered a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Intelligence sources said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.

Officials further revealed that tensions had reportedly emerged between Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Dr Shaheen over the handling of the funds. Sources added that a key lead was obtained from Muzammil, helping investigators piece together the financial links behind the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession and used by security forces.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene."These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," police said.

According to sources, no pistol or any part of it was found at the scene...meaning the cartridges were found, but the weapon used to fire them has not yet been found.

The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them. (ANI)

