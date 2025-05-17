Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Renowned author and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, Acharya Prashant, recently discussed the significance of Operation 2030 during the launch of the book 'Decoding Success'.

The event, which aimed to awaken awareness about the future of humanity, explored how our past, present, and future are deeply interconnected.

Responding to a question about Operation 2030, Acharya Prashant said, "All the countries of the Earth have set a target."

Since coming into force in 1994, the UNFCCC has served as the foundation for global climate negotiations, leading to significant agreements like the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 and the Paris Agreement in 2015

At present, 198 Parties participate in annual meetings to assess progress and forge responses to the climate crisis.

"By 2030, we aim to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. To achieve this, we must reduce global carbon emissions by 43 per cent compared to 2019 levels," he said.

He elaborated that this target is critical, given the observed trends in climate change and carbon emissions, adding that 2019 levels are used as a benchmark due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these efforts, Prashant cautioned, "Even if we reduce emissions by 43 per cent, the best possible scenario is still a 1.5°C rise, which was considered the absolute limit. However, that barrier has already been breached." He revealed that the global temperature rise has already exceeded 1.5°C, with some evidence suggesting it has reached 1.7°C as of 2025.

He began by reflecting on humanity's journey, starting from 1750, "a period when mankind faced immense challenges: poverty, diseases, and a lack of technological progress. Despite existing for millions of years, humans were still struggling to survive with minimal knowledge of the environment and natural resources."

Prashant emphasised that during this time, man took on a quest on what he called the 'conquest of nature' to overcome these limitations. The Industrial Revolution, which began around 1750, marked a turning point in this conquest as it unlocked energy sources like coal, and later oil and gas, which fueled industrial progress and material prosperity.

However, Prashant noted that while the Industrial Revolution brought prosperity, it also ignited the rapid increase of carbon emissions. From 1750 to the year 2000, the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere started to rise exponentially, contributing to global warming and climate change. The scientific evidence linking increased carbon dioxide levels to rising global temperatures has led to the urgent need for climate action.

"Man has been feeling more and more successful and more and more emboldened to extract energy from the planet and use it to do any kind of stuff that he pleases, that he chooses to do. But what has been the other side of the story? And wonderfully enough, this story is very parallel, very analogous to what you have here, decoding success," he added.

He warned, "This century opens and there are already voices, sane voices, warning against an impending catastrophe. A catastrophe that the younger generations, guys like you are going to face. The problem is those who hoard money, those who accumulate capital, and those who are at the hem of power are usually the older folks." (ANI)

