New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Social Welfare Minister and In-charge of North-West Delhi Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Wednesday, inspected the sanitation arrangements and other public grievances in Ward-54, Rohini-D.

During the inspection, the Cabinet Minister directed officials to improve the area's cleanliness system further and address public complaints regarding encroachment. Local Councillor Smita Kaushik was also present during the inspection.

The Social Welfare Minister reviewed residents' complaints about encroachment near Samaypur Badli Metro Station and Divya Jyoti Apartments. He instructed the concerned authorities to take coordinated action on the matter. He further directed that in areas where encroachment is causing traffic congestion, appropriate measures must be taken to ensure convenience for residents and commuters.

During the inspection, the Minister also assessed the sanitation system, waste management, drain cleaning, and the condition of local civic amenities. Ravindra Indraj stated that cleanliness is a fundamental requirement in any region and that providing a clean environment for all citizens is a government priority.

Indraj said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government and public representatives are continuously inspecting sanitation works, addressing public grievances, and motivating the staff engaged in cleanliness efforts.

He said the previous government had set back development work in many parts of Delhi, but the situation is now changing rapidly. During the inspection, the Cabinet Minister issued necessary directions on regular garbage collection, cleaning of drains, streetlights, drinking water, and other civic facilities.

Indraj issued clear instructions to departmental officers that any negligence in sanitation arrangements or in the quality of work will not be tolerated. (ANI)

