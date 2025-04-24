Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): While the nation is still mourning the death of 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, the mortal remains of the victims continued to reach their hometowns.

The remains of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the innocent tourists killed in the assault, reached Lucknow on Wednesday night.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

In a heartbreaking response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the father of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims killed in the attack, has demanded the harshest possible action against the perpetrators, asserting, "Action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again."

"Strict action should be taken against the terrorists. They (terrorists) said to my daughter-in-law that we are not killing you so that you can tell it to Modi. Action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again," said Sanjay Dwivedi, the father of the deceased, Shubham Dwivedi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, along with other officials, paid tribute to the remains of Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur and Sudeep from Nepal, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, as their bodies were brought to Lucknow airport.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Pahalgam terror attack has shaken people to the core. Citizens are outraged and are demanding the strictest possible action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)