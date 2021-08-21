Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): Action has been against 10,475 people so far under the Uttarakhand Police's 'Mission Maryada'. A fine of Rs 19,50,480 has been collected so far from violators.

A 'Mission Maryada' campaign was launched by Uttarakhand Police on July 15 to maintain the dignity of pilgrimages places and cleanliness at tourist sites.

