Port Blair Apr 2 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands became a COVID-free union territory with the active case count falling to zero, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,033 as no fresh coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries stood at 9,904, he said.

The death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded during the period, the official said.

Altogether 6, 10,418 people have been inoculated with 3,05,336 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,332 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 10,591senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 9,593 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.12 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, he said.

