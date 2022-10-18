Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 271 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the infection tally to 35,89,284, the health department said on Monday.

No Covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin here said.

Also Read | Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF at Kalam Dogar Border Outpost Near Amritsar in Punjab.

As many as 312 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,47,162, leaving 4,074 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 66 while the remaining infections were spread across other districts, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'India Going Beyond Health Insurance, Ensuring Health Assurance'.

As many as 29 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10 while no fresh cases were detected in Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Tirupathur, it said.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,134 active infections and overall 7,91,940 Covid cases.

A total of 11,262 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,37,538, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)