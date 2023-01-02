New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) India has recorded 173 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,670, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll stands at 5,30,707 with two fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttarakhand -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Rapes Cow Calf After Tying It to Tree in Raichur; Arrested.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The ministry said a decrease of 36 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,45, 445, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Blast in Rajouri’s Dangri Village After Firing Incident, Four Killed.

The ministry on its website stated that 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)