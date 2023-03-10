New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | In the Last 9 Years, India is Moving Forward with the Vision of Women-led Development and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Court To Hear AAP Leader's Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam Case Today.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)