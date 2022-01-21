New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Friday granted consent to an activist to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India.

The AG granted consent to activist Shachi Nelli to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand.

Earlier, in a reply to the letter Nelli wrote, seeking consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Narsinghanand, AG said the statement made by him is a "direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court" in the minds of the general public.

"I am in receipt of your request for initiation of proceedings for criminal contempt against Yati Narsinganand. I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yati Narsinganand which have been explained to me. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinganand... is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public. This would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India," the AG said in the letter

The letter further stated, "I accordingly grant consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India in terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3(a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975."

Earlier, Nelli write the letter to AG saying that in an interview that went viral on Twitter on January 14, Yati Narsinghanand has made 'derogatory remarks'.

It was said by Nelli that the comments made by Yati Narsinghanand are trying to undermine the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court of India, and is a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the Courts.

"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history. To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure,' it added.

According to the letter, "The Supreme Court of India is the first interpreter and the guardian of the Constitution of India. It is appalling to see the lack of faith and sheer contempt being expressed towards the fundamental frameworks of this country. The intent to undermine the Court and its capacity to dispense justice is evident."

Narsinghanand has been making headlines because of his anti-Muslims hate speeches.

Supreme Court has recently issued notice to Centre, Uttrakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking independent inquiry into the alleged hate speeches in Haridwar and Delhi.

The plea sought the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad conclave and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The plea said that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing. (ANI)

