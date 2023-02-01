New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Inspired by author Nancy Friday's 1973 bestseller "My Secret Garden", celebrated British-American actress Gillian Anderson is now inviting letters from women across the world to reveal their sexual fantasies.

These letters, to be published by Bloomsbury, will be included anonymously in a "generation-defining book". It is touted to be an "expansive and revelatory portrait of women's sexuality and what it means to be a woman today".

Also Read | Please Find the Press Release Here: ….

"Our deepest, most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us, until someone comes along with the key. Here is the key. I want to hear from you. This will be an anonymous, revelatory book compiling your letters to me to explore how women think about sex.

"Because when we talk about sex, we talk about womanhood and motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain," Anderson, who is well-known for her roles in "The X-Files" and "The Crown", said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Police Allocated Rs 11,662 Crore in Union Budget 2023-24.

From the wild to the mundane, Anderson is encouraging women to reveal their secret fantasies, and be a part of an "inclusive, intersectional new classic for the 21st century".

She also tweeted a video, inviting letters "to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations".

According to the publishers, Anderson's editorship will help them draw in a wide-range of letters from all corners of the world, and they cannot wait to read the letters she chooses to include in her collection.

The actor was inspired by Friday's "My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies", which is a similar compilation of letters, tapes and personal interviews exploring women's fantasies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)