Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Actor Karan Singh Grover offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday.

He also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. The Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells.

Actor Karan Singh Grover said, "I felt very good. What people say is true, after coming here, something in the DNA changes. I am sure everything will be good ahead after visiting here."

The latest release of actor Karan Singh Grover was Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' in which he played the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand was released in theatres last month on January 25. According to analysts, it made its entry into the Rs 100 crore club.

Karan is known for his performances in shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai'. He has also starred in films such as 'Alone' and 'Hate Story 3'. (ANI)

