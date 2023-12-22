Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Health Department, which is conducting mobile medical camps in the four southern districts affected by recent rains, will organise additional camps in Thoothukudi district, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

Thoothukudi being the worst affected due to very heavy rains on December 17 and 18, Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the health department to conduct additional camps in the suburbs for the benefit of the people, he said.

Accordingly, the department would hold additional camps he told reporters here.

"The mobile medical camps are being held from December 17. Till date, health camps were held in 2,082 places in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts through 190 mobile units," he said.

A total of 66,256 people underwent treatment in those camps for various ailments. As many as 48 mobile units were operated in Thoothukudi district alone, the Minister added.

