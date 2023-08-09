Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with Army, BSF, CAPF, Intelligence agencies, Security wing and Civil administration to discuss the Police and security arrangements, in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

He highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat, stressed for anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, and security of police and army establishments.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: On Refusal of Marriage Proposal, Man Pours Petrol on Woman, Sets Her on Fire Before Attempting Self-Immolation in Raipur.

At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu regarding the proposed deployment by the district police and security wing at and around the Independence Day venue in Jammu district.

Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on the overall security assessment and emerging threats. A threadbare discussion was held on each and every input shared by the intelligence agencies, Army, CRPF, BSF and CID.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: School Girl Collapses While Singing National Anthem During Morning Prayers, Dies Before Reaching Hospital.

Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter-district boundaries were also stressed.

While maintaining a high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, he stressed that we should also ensure the peaceful conduct of the ongoing Amar Nath Ji Yatra.

According to an official release, the ADGP also stressed implementing the “Meri Maati Mera Desh programme and suggested organizing Tiranga rallies at important locations in district Headquarters Sub-Division level, Police station level and with the participation of Civil administration involving students of collages and schools.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers of the police department and other security forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)