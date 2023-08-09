Bilaspur, August 9: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 24-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Raipur set a woman on fire after she turned down his marriage proposal. Subsequently, he doused himself in petrol and made an attempt at self-immolation. The victim, identified as Purvi Jha (22), was employed as an accountant at a security agency.

According to the reports, the horrific incident occurred on July 20 when the accused, Jeevan Dubey, arrived at the woman's workplace in Transport Nagar, Khamtarai. He started pressuring her to accept his marriage proposal. However, met with her refusal, he picked out the petrol he had brought with him, drenching her in it and setting a fire. After seeing the woman engulfed in flames, he subsequently applied petrol to himself. Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Man Kills Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Chops Body Into Pieces and Dumps At Several Places in Budgam; Arrested.

The report stated that the bystanders at the scene quickly spotted the flames and hurried to suppress the fire before alerting the authorities. The accused and the victim sustained grave burns and were promptly admitted to the hospital in a critical state. Concurrently, the police filed a case and initiated a thorough inquiry into the incident. Delhi Shocker: Woman Killed by Man for Refusing Marriage Proposal in Malviya Nagar, Accused Arrested.

In another incident that rocked Delhi, a man battered his cousin to death with an iron rod allegedly because she had refused to marry him, and he was finding it difficult to get anyone else to agree either. The reports said the accused, who killed the 25-year-old in a park, had allegedly planned the murder for three days and surrendered to the police hours after committing it.

