Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday moved a PIL before the Calcutta High Court praying for appointment of a retired high court judge as special observer for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state in 2023.

The BJP MLA also sought deployment of central forces during the elections, apprehending highhandedness on the part of ruling TMC activists.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez for Allegedly Making False Statements in Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj is likely to take up the PIL for hearing on Tuesday, Adhikari's lawyer Suryaneel Das said.

Claiming that opposition candidates may face obstacles in filing nominations at the block and district level, the petitioner also prayed that they be allowed to submit their papers at the state election commission office in Kolkata.

Also Read | Retail Inflation Falls to 11-Month Low of 5.88% in November 2022 Due to Softening Prices of Food Items.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)