New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Union Government on Sunday announced the list of Padma Award recipients for 2026, honouring several eminent political leaders from across the country on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Achuthanandan, who passed away on July 21, 2025, at the age of 101, served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was the longest-serving Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly for 15 years. A founding member of the CPI(M), he served as Secretary of the party's Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992 and was LDF convener from 1996 to 2000. He held the post of Leader of the Opposition during three terms between 1992 and 2016.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Bhushan. Soren, who died on August 4, 2025, at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, led the JMM for 38 years and served as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand. During his four-decade-long political career, he was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served twice in the Rajya Sabha.

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away on September 30, 2025, will also receive the Padma Bhushan posthumously. He was known for his ideological commitment and significant contributions to strengthening the BJP, especially in Delhi, and was widely respected across party lines.

Former Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also been named for the Padma Bhushan. Koshyari served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2008 to 2014 and later represented the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre on Sunday announced a total of 131 civilian honours across the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The list includes several prominent figures from public life, arts, cinema, literature, sports and public affairs. (ANI)

