Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): The 16th National Voters' Day was observed at the Government College of Education in Srinagar, with a special function aimed at promoting democratic values and voter awareness on Sunday.

The event was organised under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, highlighting the administration's commitment to strengthening participatory democracy in the region.

The Deputy Commissioner graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, lending significance to the celebrations. The programme focused on encouraging citizens, especially first-time voters and youth, to actively participate in the electoral process and exercise their right to vote responsibly.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said, "We celebrate National Voters' Day every year on January 25. This is a very important day because the Election Commission was established on this day in 1950. Today we are celebrating the 16th National Voters' Day. I would like to congratulate all voters on this occasion, especially those who will become eligible to vote. I would like to thank BLOs and EROs who participate in this extensive exercise. I would like to appeal that all new voters should be enrolled under Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)."

National Voters' Day is celebrated across the country to commemorate the foundation of the Election Commission of India and to reinforce the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections. The Srinagar event included awareness sessions and interactions emphasising ethical voting, democratic duties, and the role of informed citizens in nation-building.

Officials, faculty members, students, and guests participated in the programme, making it a meaningful platform to spread awareness about the power of the vote and the importance of democratic participation.

On the occasion of National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the importance of registering as a voter after turning 18.

Addressing the nation in the 130th edition and first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year, he highlighted that it's the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. "On this day, our constitution came into force. The day of January 26 gives us an opportunity to pay homage to the architects of our constitution."

The PM also said that today is National Voter's Day, emphasising the role of voters in a democracy.

"The voter is the soul of democracy. Whenever a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village, or even the city should come together to congratulate them and distribute sweets. This will increase awareness about voting among people", he said.

Appreciating the efforts of those working in electoral polls, he said, "I would like to appreciate all those people who remain connected with the electoral process in the country, those who work at the grassroots level to keep our democracy alive."

Urging the youth to participate in the practice of voting, he added, "I would like again to urge my young friends to register themselves as a voter when you turn 18."

"The sense of duty that the Constitution expects from every citizen will be fulfilled and also strengthen Bharat's democracy", the PM said. (ANI)

