Kolkata, April 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he would quit politics if he failed to defeat Mamata Banerjee democratically.

He also challenged the TMC to move ourt over his remarks that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his help in TMC retaining its national party status.

The politician who had at one time been Banerjee's aide claimed only judicial intervention could unravel the truth of the matter.

His remarks drew a sharp reaction from TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who said, "Adhikari should rest assured that he will be dragged to the court very soon".

Adhikari said in a speech here, "I will quit politics if I fail to democratically defeat Mamata Banerjee and make her a former chief minister."

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had said she will resign if it is proven that she rang up Amit Shah to revoke the cancellation of TMC's national party status, a day after Adhikari had made suh a claim.

The TMC, through a letter on Wednesday, asked Adhikari to withdraw his "false and vexatious claims" and warned him of legal action.

"I have received a letter from the TMC. I will reply to it on Friday. Due to security protocol, I cannot get the details of the Chief Minister's phone calls. It is outside the domain of RTI.

"But if they move court, I will make BSNL and TRAI parties to this case, who can then fish out the records of the calls made from the Chief Minister's landline," the BJP leader said.

His comments drew both sharp reactions from the TMC, dubbing him a "habitual liar".

"He is a habitual liar. It is not the first time; earlier also, he had done the same. Let him prove that what he said about the phone call was right, and the Chief Minister herself said she would step down. What is stopping him from proving it?" Abhishek Banerjee said, adding "He will be dragged to the court,"

