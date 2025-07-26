Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Expressing serious concern over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the right to vote is being "weakened."

Chowdhury slammed the EC over the reported removal of lakhs of names from the electoral rolls.

"When the Election Commission states that it has deleted the names of 60-65 lakh voters, it should be confirmed. We express our displeasure over all these issues. Due to some scams, the right to vote is being weakened. So, Rahul Gandhi has given an open challenge to this," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "If even a single voter is not able to vote, these questions will keep coming from the Congress. In India, if even a single voter lives at a distance of 14,000-16,000 feet, it is the duty of the Election Commission to reach out to them and ensure that they cast their vote."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday urged opposition parties to cooperate with the Election Commission of India on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision exercise being carried out in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, KC Tyagi said, "According to the Election Commission, 99.8% of voters have been registered. Those who are left out are either deceased or registered at two places. The opposition should now adopt a positive approach and cooperate with the Election Commission."

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India on July 25, 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far in the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised; the names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll. The digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1, 2025, the poll body stated.

The ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar has erupted a massive row in the country, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that it will delete a significant chunk of voters.

The first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments. Several opposition parliamentarians submitted adjournment motions and notices to suspend business in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament will reconvene on July 28. (ANI)

