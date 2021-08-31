Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) Voicing concern over the rape and death case of a Dalit girl in Delhi, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct authorities concerned to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

The Baharampur MP shot off a letter to Shah, stating that the national outrage after the Nirbhaya incident seemed to have failed to check heinous crimes against women in Delhi, making the place “"he rape capital of India".

A 13-year-old Dalit girl from north Delhi's Narela was allegedly raped and killed in neighbouring Gurgaon by a relative of her landlord, officials said on Tuesday.

The West Bengal Congress unit chief, in the letter, said he "would like to flag your (Shah's) attention to the heinous crime committed on a 13 years' old Dalit girl in Delhi. As reported in the press, the helpless girl was raped and killed by the relative of the landlord. The crime situation in Delhi has disturbed all of us as there is a serious problem of law and order."

He requested Shah to ensure that the culprit is awarded exemplary punishment as early as possible.

"The Nirbhaya incident shook the capital conscience and was an eye opener for the entire nation. But we did not learn lessons from it and heinous crimes continue unabated in the capital. Delhi has become infamous as rape capital of India," Chowdhury added.

The Gurgaon Police said on Tuesday it has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

One person has been arrested on the complaint of the minor girl's father.

The police also said further sections were added to the FIR after the postmortem report confirmed sexual assault.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi Cantonment area.

