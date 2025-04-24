New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) RSS-affiliated confederation of lawyers Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad has handed over a resolution to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and others, emphasising the need for greater accountability in the higher judiciary, a release said.

In a press statement, the pan-India lawyers' body said recent incidents in the higher judiciary have "once again shocked the nation" and underscored that while protecting the independence of the judiciary, one must not lose sight of accountability.

"Today, the Adhivakta Parishad, Delhi Prant submitted a copy of the resolution passed by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad in its national executive meeting held in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) from April 12 to April 14, 2025, to the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker, Hon'ble Law Minister, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor and district magistrates across Delhi," the release said.

The Parishad has made several demands in the resolution, including introducing a new legislation in relation to the process of appointment and overseeing judicial conduct and bringing in more transparency until such a legislation is put in place.

It also said the cooling period of three years must be adhered to for post-retirement appointments, and future appointments to both the Supreme Court and high courts may be subject to the same retirement age.

