Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to focus on creating alternative sources of energy, including solar, and reduce dependence on conventional thermal and hydro power to cut costs and control pollution.

Speaking at a meeting on solar energy, Adityanath said electricity would play the most important role in making the state a USD 1-trillion economy, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The chief minister has also instructed officials to focus on solar energy to meet the increasing demand for electricity.

The state government has brought a new Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy - 2022, under which many concessions have been given to investors in the sector, he said.

The government will build 18 solar cities to increase solar energy production. Noida and Ayodhya will be developed first followed by 16 municipal corporations, the statement said.

Adityanath said the power generated at these solar cities would constitute 10 per cent of the state's total.

Emphasis was also laid on increasing solar power generation to make cheap electricity available to the people of Uttar Pradesh, including investors.

Uttar Pradesh's electricity consumption is predicted to shoot up to 53,000 MW in the next five years and subsequently increase at 16 per cent every year, the statement said.

In order to increase production, a solar park capable of producing 4,000 MW electricity daily, is going on at a rapid pace in Bundelkhand.

In the first phase of the solar park, solar energy will be supplied from the electricity feeder meant for agriculture and supply in rural areas.

Along with this, the pumps used for irrigation of the fields will be completely operated with solar energy, it added.

Green corridors will also be built to supply solar energy to various districts, the statement said.

