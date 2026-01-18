New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Singur, West Bengal, on Sunday, highlighting the Centre's focus on accelerating development in the state.

The initiatives include the foundation-laying of an extended port gate system at Balagarh with an Inland Water Transport terminal and road overbridge, the launch of an electric catamaran in Kolkata, the inauguration of a new rail line between Jayrambati and Maynapur and the flagging off of Amrit Bharat trains.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Our Government is committed to adding momentum to West Bengal's growth journey. In Singur today, important development works will be launched or their foundation stones laid. The works include: Laying the Foundation Stone of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, including the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal and Road Overbridge. Launching of the Electric Catamaran at Kolkata. Inauguration of the new rail line between Jayrambati and Maynapur. Flagging off of trains, including Amrit Bharat trains."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 3 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around Rs 830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, including an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal and a Road Over Bridge

Spanning approximately 900 acres, Balagarh is being developed as a modern cargo handling terminal with an envisaged capacity of about 2.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The project includes the construction of two dedicated cargo-handling jetties: one for containerised cargo and one for dry bulk cargo.

The Balagarh project aims to significantly improve cargo evacuation efficiency by diverting heavy cargo movement away from congested urban corridors. This will enhance road safety, reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in Kolkata city, and contribute to an improved quality of life for residents. Improved multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency will also provide cost-effective market access to regional industries, MSMEs, and agricultural producers. The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, benefiting local communities through job creation in logistics, terminal operations, transport services, maintenance, and allied activities.

PM Modi will also launch a state-of-the-art Electric Catamaran in Kolkata. This is one of the 6 Electric Catamarans indigenously built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for inland water transport. The 50-passenger hybrid-electric aluminium catamaran, equipped with advanced electric propulsion systems and lithium-titanate battery technology, can operate in fully electric, zero-emission mode as well as in hybrid mode for extended endurance. The vessel will support urban river mobility, eco-tourism and last-mile passenger connectivity along the Hooghly River.

The release stated that PM Modi will also inaugurate the new rail line between Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur. This line is an important part of the Tarkeshwar-Bishnupur new rail line project. Along with the new rail line, a new train service between Maynapur and Jayrambati, with a halt at Barogopinathpur, will also be flagged off. It will provide direct rail connectivity to the residents of Bankura district, making travel more affordable and convenient for daily commuters, students and pilgrims.

PM Modi will flag off three Amrit Bharat Express trains: Kolkata (Howrah) - Anand Vihar Terminal; Kolkata (Sealdah) - Banaras; Kolkata (Santragachi) - Tambaram. (ANI)

