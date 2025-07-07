Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Captain Vikram Batra, who died in combat during the 1999 Kargil War and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "Humble tributes to the hero of Kargil war, the epitome of valour and determination, 'Param Vir Chakra' decorated Captain Vikram Batra on his martyrdom day! The courage, determination and supreme dedication of this brave warrior who proclaimed 'Yeh Dil Maange More' is an inspiration for every Indian."

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Captain Batra died in combat during Operation Vijay on July 7, 1999. He was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

The Army is gearing up to mark 26 years of its victory against Pakistani forces. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

The Indian Army, since then, commemorates July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)